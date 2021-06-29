Southern Energy Corp. Announces Amendments to its 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) announces that the Company has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019 (the "Indenture Amendments"). The Indenture Amendments will: (a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures by two years to June 30, 2024; (b) decrease the conversion price for the Debentures from $0.125 to $0.10; and (c) allow the Company to satisfy its obligation to pay interest on the Debentures by, among other things, delivering freely tradeable common shares in the capital of the Company to the Trustee for distribution directly to the Debentureholders as a payment in-kind of accrued interest on the Debentures.

Southern intends to enter into a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") with the Trustee to effect the Indenture Amendments on June 30, 2021, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A copy of the Supplemental Indenture will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

