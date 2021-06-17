Southern Energy Corp. Announces Intention for Secondary Quote of Common Shares with Admission to Trading on AIM

/THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION IN ANY JURISDICTION./

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU), an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi and Alabama characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America, is pleased to announce its intention to seek a dual listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares") with their admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("AIM"), subject to preparation of the requisite documentation (the "Admission"). The Company expects that the Common Shares will begin trading by mid-Summer 2021.

The Company is seeking the Admission alongside its current listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), in order to take advantage of AIM's liquidity, as well as to access a broader range of institutional investors. The Admission, which is subject to London Stock Exchange approval, may be completed in conjunction with a placing of Common Shares to predominantly UK-based investors, which in any case would be subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Ian Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern, said:

"We are focused on creating value for our shareholders through acquiring and developing predominantly natural gas assets in the southeast Gulf Coast area of the United States. This area provides some of the best commodity pricing in North America as well as an abundance of high-quality, underdeveloped, conventional assets. A secondary quotation on AIM we believe will increase liquidity and allow us to broaden our shareholder base at a time when the energy market is positioned for consolidation of assets. After completing the recent re-financing of our first lien debt, Southern is in a strong financial position to accelerate our plans for growth through consolidation."

"Our current assets provide low decline, stable cash flow and significant organic growth potential when long term commodity prices become supportive of growth and our team has a track record of creating value by acquiring, optimizing and developing these types of assets."

"I am very excited about the future of Southern and look forward to continuing to offer something unique and compelling to both the TSXV and AIM markets for shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates on Southern's progress in the near future."

Strand Hanson Limited ("Strand Hanson") is engaged to act as the Company's Nominated Adviser on the Admission.

The Company will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 to amend the Articles of the Company in preparation for the Admission. A management information circular and related meeting materials have been mailed to the Company's registered shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional light oil and natural gas resources in the southeast Gulf States area of the United States. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

