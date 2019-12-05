Southern Explorations Enhances Panama Family Adventure with Two New Hotel Offerings

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to South America and Central America, has added a pair of inviting new accommodations to the Panama Family Adventure tour: El Otro Lado and Isla Palenque.

"We're thrilled to be adding these properties to our Panama Family Adventure. They're the kind of boutique lodgings that are far more than just a place to sleep. We just had our team visit both and you can immediately tell how much thought went into everything. They've been skillfully curated and purposefully placed in these outstanding locales. It's unbelievable just how much a stay at these properties will enhance your trip," says Justin Laycob, Founder & CEO, Southern Explorations.

Paradise in the jungle

Cocooned in Portobelo Bay, a small fishers' village and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the boutique hotel El Otro Lado is home to a mix of design, culture and nature that vibes in color and creativity and should earn it features in leading design magazines. El Otro Lado is located in a quiet harbor just 90 minutes from Panama City, set among 110 hectares of unblemished land and surrounded by rainforests, mangroves and coral reefs. As there are no roads to get to the boutique lodging, a 10-minute boat ride takes you to this well-kept secret retreat.

A private island resort

Isla Palenque was built for luxurious indoor and outdoor relaxation and has been named by National Geographic as one of the 'Unique Lodges of the World.' Nestled into the jungle at the edge of the Pacific Ocean on Palenque Island, off the coast of the State of Chiriquí, you'll enjoy your own private casita just a short walk from the beach, wander through the island's jungle paths, swim, snorkel, kayak and paddleboard off one of the seven island beaches, lounge next to the infinity pool, and enjoy the solitude of this quiet island utopia.

The addition of Isla Palenque and El Otro Lado is the ideal enhancement to your Southern Explorations Panama Family Adventure tour as both accentuate Panama's appeal as a one-of-a-kind destination that's still deeply underappreciated by the general traveling population. It is an absolute gem of a discovery for those who find themselves exploring its mix of unspoiled coastlines and expansive jungles.

To learn more, visit www.southernexplorations.com

