Southern Water to use debt collectors against customers boycotting payment

Company will use bailiffs if those protesting against continuing raw sewage discharges continue to hold back payment of billsSouthern Water is threatening to use debt collection agencies against customers involved in a payment boycott in protest against continuing raw sewage discharges.The water company, which was given the lowest one star rating for performance by the Environment Agency, has informed boycotters that it will be using bailiffs if they continue to hold back bill payments. Continue reading...