Southland Holdings Secures $71 Mln Water Pipeline Project In Southwest; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) announced that its subsidiary in its civil segment Oscar Renda Contracting has been awarded a $71 million water pipeline project in the Southwest. The project includes installing about 14 miles of 42-inch welded steel water pipeline and completing trenchless crossings. The contract will be added to Southland's third-quarter 2026 backlog.

Southland is a major infrastructure construction company with roots dating back to 1900. It provides specialized construction services across North America and internationally, serving markets such as bridges, tunnels, data centers, communications, transportation, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipelines. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On the NYSE, shares of Southland were trading up 13.69 percent up at $0.6935.