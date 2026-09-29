Southland Holdings Aktie

Southland Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DUP7 / ISIN: US84445C1009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 19:52:10

Southland Holdings Secures $71 Mln Water Pipeline Project In Southwest; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) announced that its subsidiary in its civil segment Oscar Renda Contracting has been awarded a $71 million water pipeline project in the Southwest. The project includes installing about 14 miles of 42-inch welded steel water pipeline and completing trenchless crossings. The contract will be added to Southland's third-quarter 2026 backlog.

Southland is a major infrastructure construction company with roots dating back to 1900. It provides specialized construction services across North America and internationally, serving markets such as bridges, tunnels, data centers, communications, transportation, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipelines. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On the NYSE, shares of Southland were trading up 13.69 percent up at $0.6935.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southland Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Southland Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Southland Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,69 13,11% Southland Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten stärker -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt eröffnen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen. Anleger in Asien zeigen sich mehrheitlich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen