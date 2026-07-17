Southland Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3DUP7 / ISIN: US84445C1009
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17.07.2026 14:23:01
Southland Holdings' Subsidiaries Bag New Projects Worth $25 Mln, Stock Climbs In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Friday, Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) announced that it has been awarded new projects worth about $25 million through its subsidiaries, American Bridge Company and Oscar Renda Contracting.
American Bridge Company secured multiple marine and port facility contracts in the Caribbean, which includes the design-build installation of a conventional buoy mooring system, the installation of quay crane hurricane tie-down systems, and rock revetment and breakwater construction, among others.
Meanwhile, Oscar Renda Contracting bagged various emergency water infrastructure projects in the Southwest.
In the pre-market hours, SLND is trading at $0.8749, up 26.83 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.
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Nachrichten zu Southland Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Southland legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)