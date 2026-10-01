Southport Acquisition a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK2H / ISIN: US84465L1052
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01.10.2026 07:28:30
Southport Acquisition Prices $200 Mln IPO At $10/Unit
(RTTNews) - Southport Acquisition Corp. II (PORT.U), a blank check company, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to raise $200 million.
The offering is expected to close on or about October 2.
The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units to cover over-allotments.
The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.
The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PORT.U on October 1.
Once the units separate, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols PORT and PORT.W, respectively.
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