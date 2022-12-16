Southwest Airlines Customer Service Employees Vote In Favor Of New Labor Contract

(RTTNews) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the more than 8,000 Customer Service Employees at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Friday said its members voted in favor of a new, five-year contract.

"Our Employees work hard to take care of our Customers every day, and that's even more evident during this busy holiday travel season," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'm extremely pleased we can reward them with this new contract, which demonstrates the value they bring to Southwest and is designed to give us additional efficiencies to operate our airline."

This contract covers Southwest's Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives. The new contract becomes amendable on December 15, 2027.