Singapore Airlines Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MZ57 / ISIN: SG1V61937297

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09.06.2026 06:47:52

Southwest Airlines Enters Into Global Interline Partnership With Singapore Airlines

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced late Monday its interline partnership with Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI) to offer worldwide travelers single-ticket journeys to and from the United States.

During the International Air Transport Association or IATA Annual General Meeting in Brazil, the company said the deal connects to places where Southwest and Singapore Airlines fly.

The SIA Group, which includes Singapore Airlines and Scoot, operates service to more than 130 destinations in 35 countries and territories. It flies between its global hub, Singapore Changi Airport and three airports in the U.S. served by Southwest. These include Los Angeles, Seattle/Tacoma, and San Francisco.

In these shared gateway airports, international travelers can now seamlessly connect to nearly 120 airports in the Southwest network. The tickets are offered through Singapore Airlines, travel agents, and travel websites.

Including Singapore Airlines, Southwest now has eight active partnerships with overseas carriers connecting travel between its network and places across the globe in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer, said, "These carriers are facilitating access to our network for a growing global audience drawn to our improved onboard product and increasingly choosing to fly with us. Journeys that pair Southwest and Singapore Airlines not only connect new geographies but also create consistent high-quality Customer experiences."

In the after-hours trading, Southwest Airlines shares were down 0.17%, at $40.95, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.25% lower.

Singapore Airlines shares were trading on Tuesday at S$6.92, up 0.87%.

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