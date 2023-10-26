|
26.10.2023 15:21:10
Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through August 4, 2024
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it extended its flight schedule through August 4, 2024, bringing new international service and expansive growth throughout its network. The carrier's published schedule grows to all-time high of 4,526 departures.
Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest will launch daily service (subject to requisite governmental approvals) between Orlando, Fla., and Cancun, Mexico;Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands;Nassau, Bahamas;Providenciales, Turks and Caicos;Punta Cana, Dominican Republic;San José, Costa Rica.
The new routes complement existing service from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With this service, Cancun is accessible from 17 U.S. markets Southwest serves beginning in June 2024.
Southwest is further growing its presence effective June 4, 2024, with daily nonstop service between Burbank and Boise, Idaho;Kansas City, Mo.;New Orleans;San Antonio;St. Louis.
Effective June 4, 2024, Southwest will offer Customers daily nonstop service between Colorado Springs, Colo., and Baltimore/Washington. With this new route, Southwest opens additional network access to the Northeast and Colorado Springs.
Southwest is launching seasonal, Saturday-only service from Music City to Bozeman, Mont., and seasonal, Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Mich.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|21,08
|-4,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.