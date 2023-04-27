27.04.2023 13:19:29

Southwest Airlines Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$159 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$278 million, or -$0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$163 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $5.71 billion from $4.69 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$159 Mln. vs. -$278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.27 vs. -$0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $5.71 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.

