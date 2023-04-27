|
27.04.2023 13:19:29
Southwest Airlines Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$159 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$278 million, or -$0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$163 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $5.71 billion from $4.69 billion last year.
Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$159 Mln. vs. -$278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.27 vs. -$0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $5.71 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|27,02
|-0,17%