Southwest Airlines Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $683 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.04 billion from $6.73 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $683 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $7.04 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year.

