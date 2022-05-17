|
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES WANNA GET AWAY PLUS, A NEW FARE INTRODUCING TRANSFERABLE FLIGHT CREDITS AND MORE FLEXIBILITY
New fourth fare adds more flexibility and amplifies benefits of current fares
DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces the launch of Wanna Get Away Plus™, a new fare product that adds more flexibility, options, and rewards to the carrier's fare lineup. Customers can now book a Wanna Get Away Plus fare for all travel on Southwest.com and the Southwest Airlines® app.
"As travelers increasingly return to the sky, we know that added flexibility and greater choice is more important to our Customers than ever before," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty, & Products for Southwest Airlines. "With Wanna Get Away Plus, we're thrilled to offer a new low-fare product that enhances Southwest's fare lineup and provides more options for our Customers, while maintaining all of the benefits our Customers know and love about our existing fares, and even adding some new ones."
More Flexibility
In addition to the benefits offered on all Southwest fares, including two free checked bags1, no change fees2, and free TV/movies/messaging3, Wanna Get Away Plus offers transferable flight credit, a new benefit that enables Customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.4
Wanna Get Away Plus provides more flexibility through same-day confirmed change and same-day standby5, allowing Customers to make same-day changes to a flight with no price difference in the base fare. Additionally, Customers have more earning power than Wanna Get Away fares with 8X Rapid Rewards® points.
More Perks
Southwest is also enhancing benefits to its Anytime and Business Select® fares. These fares now have the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus, and Anytime fares now gain EarlyBird Check-In6, Priority Lane7, and Express Lane8 benefits. Tier Members (A-List /A-List Preferred Customers) now receive same-day confirmed change in addition to same-day standby9.
And that's not all. Customers who previously purchased tickets for travel on or after May 17, 2022, experience the new benefits too. This means all Business Select and Anytime tickets automatically receive these perks, and Wanna Get Away® ticket holders can now upgrade to Wanna Get Away Plus10.
Check out Southwest's new fare lineup at Southwest.com/WannaGetAwayPlus.
ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. In its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 59,000 2 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-launches-wanna-get-away-plus-a-new-fare-introducing-transferable-flight-credits-and-more-flexibility-301549136.html
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
