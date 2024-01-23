Southwest Airlines Pilots Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Pilots, represented by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, approved a new collective bargaining agreement.

Southwest noted that the five-year agreement covers about 11,000 Southwest Pilots, and provides them with compensation, modified scheduling practices, and quality-of-life enhancements, including paid maternity and parental leave, with an opportunity for an additional extended bonding leave.

In addition, the contract maintains Southwest's operational advantages, including a new process for recovering Pilot network, if needed.

Meanwhile, Southwest said it remains in negotiations with two union-represented workgroups and is committed to reaching agreements that reward those Employees for their Southwest contributions.