|
21.12.2023 01:50:04
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Board Approves Tentative Agreement For Membership Vote
(RTTNews) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) board of directors voted to send a Tentative Agreement with Southwest Airlines to its 11,000-plus pilot membership for consideration.
The board believes the agreement achieves the goals of the pilot group, provides security for their families, and rewards their industry-leading productivity.
The agreement runs through December 2028 and provides significant gains in compensation, with pay rate increases over the next four years. The deal also includes improvements to work rules and flying schedules, better disability coverage, and increases to retirement benefits.
The SWAPA said that pilots will be voting on the Tentative Agreement until January 22.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.23
|S&P 500-Titel Southwest Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Southwest Airlines von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: mittags Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Southwest Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Southwest Airlines-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)