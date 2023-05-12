Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023

Southwest Airlines Pilots Vote To Authorize Strike

(RTTNews) - The union representing Southwest Pilots said that its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike, after three years of contract negotiations.

The vote from the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association was scheduled to run through the end of May, but its leaders closed it after just a week and half with 98% participation and 99% of pilots voting to authorize a strike.

"We want our passengers to understand that we do not take this path lightly and are disheartened that the LUV airline has gotten so far away from the values set forth by Herb Kelleher," union president Casey Murray said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said the vote result has no impact on its scheduled operations, noting that a strike can only take place after an extensive mediation process.

The Southwest Airlines also said its negotiating team remains focused on ongoing discussions and continuing to make progress toward a new agreement for its Pilots.

Earlier this month, the Allied Pilots Association, certified collective bargaining agent for the 15,000 pilots of American Airlines, said that its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike.

