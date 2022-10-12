|
12.10.2022 22:59:29
Southwest Airlines Reach New 5-Year Contract With Aircraft Appearance Technicians
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the company's Aircraft Appearance Technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have reached a new five-year agreement.
"This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "We want to thank all parties involved for their hard work identifying solutions that allowed us to reach this ratified agreement."
Southwest's nearly 170 Appearance Technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for Southwest's Customers and Employees. The ratified contract is effective immediately and becomes amendable on July 31, 2027.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|32,48
|-0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.