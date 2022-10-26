|
26.10.2022 18:01:47
Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement With IAM For New Contract
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Wednesday announced that the company has reached a tentative agreement with International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) for a new contract to cover the company's more than 8,000 customer service employees.
"Our goal from the beginning has been to reach an agreement that rewards our Customer Service Employees for their many contributions to Southwest®, while being mindful of needed efficiencies to keep our Company agile and competitive. We feel strongly this agreement does just that," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines.
The tentative agreement covers Southwest's Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Southwest Airlines zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|35,09
|-0,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.