Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement With IAM For New Contract

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Wednesday announced that the company has reached a tentative agreement with International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) for a new contract to cover the company's more than 8,000 customer service employees.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to reach an agreement that rewards our Customer Service Employees for their many contributions to Southwest®, while being mindful of needed efficiencies to keep our Company agile and competitive. We feel strongly this agreement does just that," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines.

The tentative agreement covers Southwest's Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives.