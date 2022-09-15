Southwest Airlines Revises Q3 Operating Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) said on Thursday that it has revised its operating revenues forecast for the third quarter, amidst improvement in travel and leisure demand.

The airlines now expects operating revenue for the third quarter to grow by 9-11 percent compared with the third quarter of 2019. The airlines had earlier projected growth range of 8-12 percent compared to 2019.

Available seat miles or ASMs is still expected to remain about flat, when compared with third quarter of 2019.

Economic fuel costs per gallon are projected to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.35, when compared with the third quarter of 2019, against previous expectation for flat outlook.

The firm said it continues to expect strong revenue trends in the fourth quarter.