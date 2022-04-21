|
21.04.2022 23:07:00
Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022
DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:
When:
Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
Who:
Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-april-28-2022-301530628.html
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.22
|Is Southwest Airlines Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
21.04.22
|Will Southwest Airlines Stock Gain Momentum In The Near-Term? (Forbes)
|
13.04.22
|Why Southwest Airlines Stock Jumped 7% Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Southwest Airlines vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.04.22
|Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Flying Lower Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.