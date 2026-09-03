Southwest Airlines Aktie
WKN: 862837 / ISIN: US8447411088
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03.09.2026 23:50:10
Southwest Airlines To Launch First-Ever Airport Lounge Network In 2027
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) is preparing to enter the airport lounge market, announcing plans to open its first-ever network of premium lounges in late 2027 as it looks to strengthen its loyalty program and attract more high-value travellers.
The airline plans to open four lounges initially in Austin, Baltimore, Honolulu and Nashville. Southwest said the locations will form the foundation of a broader network, with at least seven additional lounges expected to open over the following years in major business and leisure markets.
Southwest will partner with Chase to develop the lounge network, building on their 30-year relationship. Customers are expected to gain access through a new Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card issued by Chase, which is scheduled to launch in 2027. The lounges will offer dining, amenities and other travel benefits.
Tony Roach, Southwest's chief customer and brand officer, said the lounges will extend the airline's hospitality experience while supporting the growth of its Rapid Rewards programme.
The move comes as airlines increasingly use lounges and premium travel benefits to build loyalty and generate additional revenue. Southwest had previously indicated that it was exploring a lounge network as part of its broader strategy to expand its premium offering.
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