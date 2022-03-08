|
Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:
Date:
March 15, 2022
Time:
9:40am ET
Speaker:
Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Web Address:
Contact:
Investor Relations (214) 792-4415
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.
