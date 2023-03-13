|
13.03.2023 11:45:00
Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
DALLAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:
Date:
March 14, 2023
Time:
9:40am ET
Speaker:
Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301765134.html
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
