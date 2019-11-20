+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 10:55:00

Southwest China's Guiyang seeks to boost integrated regional tourism

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Guiyang Tourism Industry Development Conference was held on November 15 in the capital city of southwest China'sGuizhou Province.

Held in Quanhu Square, Fanhuali Town, Baiyun District, the conference seeks to accelerate the development of regional tourism, promote medium and high-end consumption, and facilitate poverty reduction.

The district's "tourism + household leisure" resources, ecological improvement and local culture were displayed at Guiyang's Qicai Lake Park. Its achievements of integrating tourism with industry and other sectors were presented at the Guiyang 302 industrial park. The district's progress in integrating tourism and ecological protection were featured at the Quanhu Park. Fanhuali Town put on display the district's achievements in integrating culture, tourism and business.

At the same time, various cultural and tourism activities were carried out to fully show the progress of the integrated development of "tourism plus" all-round regional tourism in Baiyun District.

During the congress, there were also performances of provincial-level intangible cultural heritage projects in Baiyun District.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=351530

