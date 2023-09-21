|
21.09.2023 01:30:00
Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:
Common Stock
Payable
December 1, 2023
Of Record
November 15, 2023
Dividend
$0.62 per share
The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.
About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter-2023-dividend-301934099.html
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
