Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.09.2023 01:30:00

Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

December 1, 2023

Of Record

November 15, 2023

Dividend

$0.62 per share

 

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter-2023-dividend-301934099.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southwest Gas Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Southwest Gas Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Southwest Gas Corp. 63,02 0,51% Southwest Gas Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street erlebte einen schwächeren Mittwochshandel. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen