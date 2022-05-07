|
07.05.2022 02:11:00
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 9, 2022
LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results following market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 6:00 PM ET to discuss the results.
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.
Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 6:00 PM ET
Telephone number: (866) 342-8588
International telephone number:(203) 518-9865
Conference ID: 44121
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 938-1603, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The digital replay of the call will be available until 6:00 PM ET on Monday, May 16, 2022.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-earnings-on-may-9-2022-301542101.html
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
