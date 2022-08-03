|
03.08.2022 14:05:00
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on August 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results following market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the results.
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.
Date:
WEDNESDAY, August 10, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM ET
Telephone number:
(800) 343-4849
International telephone number:
(203) 518-9814
Conference ID:
SWXQ222
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 562-2814 or (402) 220-7351, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
For Shareholders information, contact:
For media information, contact:
Boyd Nelson
Sean Corbett
(702) 876-7237
(702) 876-7219
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-on-august-9-2022-301598931.html
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
