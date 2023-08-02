02.08.2023 22:30:00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9, 2023

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 second quarter results prior to market opening on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call on August 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM ET

Telephone number:

(844) 481-2868

International telephone number:

(412) 317-1860

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 8592850. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on August 16, 2023.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

