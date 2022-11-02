02.11.2022 21:15:00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on November 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results prior to market opening on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

WEDNESDAY, November 9, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM ET

Telephone number:

(800) 267-6316

International telephone number:

(203) 518-9814

Conference ID:

SWXQ322

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 839-5635 or (402) 220-2561, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

For investor information, contact:                 

For media information, contact:

Greg Peterson                                         

Sean Corbett

(702) 876-7237                                         

(702) 876-7219

greg.peterson@swgas.com                       

sean.corbett@swgas.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-9-2022-301666590.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

