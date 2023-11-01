|
01.11.2023 22:00:00
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023
Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 third quarter results prior to market opening on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.
Date:
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM ET
Telephone number:
(844) 481-2868
International telephone number:
(412) 317-1860
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 4243070. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on November 15, 2023.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-8-2023-301974828.html
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southwest Gas Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Southwest Gas verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.23
|Ausblick: Southwest Gas vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Southwest Gas Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Gas Corp.
|60,74
|2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX gewinnt -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzen ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.