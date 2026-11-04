Southwest Gas Q3 Profit Falls, Reiterates FY26 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX), an energy services company, on Wednesday reported sharply lower profit for the third quarter, compared to the prior year.

The decline in profit was primarily due to the absence of income from discontinued operations which contributed to higher profit in the prior-year quarter.

Further, the firm reaffirmed its full year and next five-year adjusted earnings per share guidance.

For the third quarter, net income applicable to Southwest Gas declined to $12.78 million or $0.18 per share from $262.63 million or $3.63 per share in the prior year quarter.

On a continuing operations basis net income was $12.8 million or $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $3.7 million or $0.05 per share in the previous year quarter.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to $14.7 million or $0.20 from $4.2 million or $0.06 a year earlier.

Consolidated operating revenues declined to $298.18 million from $316.91 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, Southwest Gas continues to expect full year adjusted earnings per share guidance from continuing operations of $4.17 to $4.32.

For 2026-2030, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of 12 percent to 14 percent.

During after hours, shares remain flat at $93.13, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.64 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

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