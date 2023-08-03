03.08.2023 22:25:07

Southwestern Energy Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $231 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $95 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 69.3% to $1.27 billion from $4.14 billion last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $231 Mln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southwestern Energy Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Southwestern Energy Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!