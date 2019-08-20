WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Southwire-Recalls-Electrical-Outlet-Boxes-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Garvin Pop-Up Electrical Outlet Floor Box Kits

Hazard: The electrical receptacles can overheat when in use, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately unplug any electrical devices from the recalled electrical outlet boxes, discontinue their use and contact Southwire for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Southwire toll-free at 888-803-0492 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.garvinindustries.com or www.southwire.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,000

Description:

This recall involves Garvin Pop-Up Floor Box Kits with a finish of either stainless steel or brushed brass that each include two electrical receptacles and two USB ports. The pop-up electrical outlet boxes are designed to be installed into floors with a metal lid that opens and closes to reveal the electrical receptacles and USB ports.



Incidents/Injuries: Southwire has received three reports of the floor boxes overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Online at garvinindustries.com, acdcusa.com, cesco.com, gordonelectricsupply.com, platt.com and usesi.com from January 2016 through August 2018 for about $90.

Importer: Garvin Industries Inc., of Franklin Park, Ill.

Distributor: Southwire Company LLC, of Carrollton, Ga.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-183

