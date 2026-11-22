Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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22.11.2026 14:15:02
SOXX and DRAM Are Down Between 35.6% and 51.9% From Their Highs. Here’s an Even Better Growth Stock ETF to Buy During the Nasdaq Correction.
Just a few months ago, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT:DRAM) were two of the hottest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market. But both ETFs are down 35.6% and 51.9%, respectively, off their highs at the time of this writing.
The sell-off has accelerated since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). And interim CEO Colette Kress made it crystal clear on the company's Nov. 17 earnings call that Nvidia's board has no intention of bringing him back -- leaving a creative void at the top of the world's most important chip company.
It's not just the semiconductor industry that's under pressure. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is officially in a correction -- a decline of at least 10% from its high.
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