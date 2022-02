Soybean Prices are Flirting With Records, US Farmers Might Win Big

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Cold snaps and droughts have roiled Brazil and other major agricultural producers in South America this summer (the seasons are opposite in the hemispheres, but the rumor about toilets flushing differently is a myth). That's already made both coffee and the sugar that gets added to said coffee more expensive.The latest South American crop on the inflation risk list is soy -- although that has US soybean farmers poised to make a tasty profit off a product that's good for more than just healthy dairy substitutes.Continue reading