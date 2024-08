Space Company Boasts: We Won't Run Out of Money for at Least a Year

Investors in start-up moon lander stock Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) had a rather curious experience last week. Reporting earnings early in the week, Intuitive delivered the shocking news that, instead of losing $0.18 per share (as Wall Street expected), it earned a profit of $0.29 per share. Now, you might have expected news like this to elicit a round of applause from Wall Street. It didn't.Or at least, it didn't right away. In fact, Intuitive Machines stock declined about 1.4% on Tuesday after earnings, then fell another 2.2% on Wednesday. It wasn't until Thursday that investors seemed to notice Intuitive Machines' good news and began buying the stock, sending Intuitive Machines shares up more than 13% and wiping out all the losses from earlier in the week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool