Space For Humanity Announces $1.25 million Matching Campaign to Send More People to Space

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Space For Humanity (S4H), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced the launch of a new matching campaign to support the organization's mission to expand access to space for all humanity. A generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged $1.25 million to support our "To Space" matching grant campaign.

We believe now more than ever, the potential of the Overview Effect is vitally important.

The funds from this campaign will further support the organization's Humanity Missions, which will sponsor citizen astronauts to visit space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when looking back at the Earth from space. Space For Humanity has received more than 4,000 applications since the organization's founding (2017) from leaders from every walk of life including over 100 different countries and nations around the world.

"We are incredibly grateful to this donor for their support of our mission," said Rachel Lyons, executive director of Space for Humanity. "Fundraising plays a critical role in our ability to build meaningful programs that will allow us to not only expand access to space for all of humanity but also to ensure future citizen astronauts can use their experience visiting space to make a positive impact here on Earth. We believe now more than ever, the potential of the Overview Effect is vitally important. We are thrilled to have this additional funding to continue our work to ensure as many people can experience space as possible."

Applications for the Humanity Missions sponsored spaceflight and leadership training will close on February 15th, at which point applicants will be selected following a rigorous review process led by a diverse committee to enter into Space for Humanity's Citizen Astronaut Program. After their spaceflight, graduates will be welcomed into Space for Humanity's Overview Cohort Community for ongoing support, accountability, and inspiration.

The organization is agnostic when it comes to flight providers, and intends to purchase seats for citizen astronauts as soon as they are available and affordable to do so. Space for Humanity anticipates crews will fly with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, World View, and Space Perspective; however, no mission dates have been secured by the providers at this time.

Space For Humanity has already received $170K in pledges to kickstart this campaign, the organization hopes to reach the full $1.25 million mark before the end of the year.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is expanding access to space for all of humanity. The nonprofit is organizing the planet's first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, where leaders, from any walk of life can apply for an opportunity to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space.

Through its citizen spaceflight program, leadership training, and collaborative efforts to educate the public, Space for Humanity is setting the stage to create the world we want, both here on Earth and throughout the cosmos. For more information, please visit www.spaceforhumanity.org

