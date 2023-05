Space Has a Big Need for More Big Rockets: 1 Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Five years is a long time in the space industry.Five years ago -- almost to the day -- I wrote an article here predicting the demise of Orbital ATK's planned "OmegA" heavy lift rocket, which was designed to carry large U.S. government and military payloads into space for the Air Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program.Why did I see no future for OmegA? Because space company StratSpace Intelligence had just published a report warning that the number of large rockets available for spaceflight -- relative to the number of large satellites that needed launching -- was already "over capacity by about 100%." This implied that several major vehicles in this class must cease flying to bring the market back into balance.Continue reading