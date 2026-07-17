Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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17.07.2026 06:25:00
SpaceX, Alphabet, and SK Hynix Are Quietly Flashing a Bullish Signal Investors Should Not Ignore
Are we heading toward an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending cliff? Some investors and analysts have been saying so for a while now, predicting that the leaders in the AI industry, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), could see their financial results worsen significantly once it happens. However, there are plenty of signs suggesting that AI spending isn't slowing down at all and may actually accelerate over the medium term. We could point to projections by other analysts and institutions. Some see AI infrastructure spending exceeding $1 trillion by 2029, up from $318 billion in 2025. Perhaps more tellingly, plenty of companies are actively saying they will spend more on AI and putting their money where their mouths are. Let's consider three examples: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY). These corporations are flashing a bullish signal for Nvidia. Here's what investors need to know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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