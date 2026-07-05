The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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05.07.2026 16:54:00
SpaceX, Alphabet, and SK Hynix Are Sending a Big Signal to the Market, and No One Is Talking About It
Despite a growing number of headwinds, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has continued its march higher in 2026. The benchmark index was up 9.6% through the first half of the year, even amid an ongoing war in Iran that sent oil prices spiking. While we expected the Fed to lower interest rates in 2026, it's now more likely we'll see one or two interest rate hikes before the end of the year. Meanwhile, stock valuations have climbed to their highest level in history, outside the dot-com bubble, according to certain measures.But the biggest warning signal that the bull market may be closer to the end than the start is coming from three companies: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google's parent company, and SK Hynix, one of the leading memory chipmakers.Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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