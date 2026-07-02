Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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02.07.2026 20:11:00

SpaceX, Amazon, and the Race to Own the Consumer's Digital Life. Which Stock Wins?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) are both trying to become more important to consumers' digital lives.Amazon already affects how people shop, watch shows, subscribe to services, use smart-home devices, and interact with cloud-powered technology. SpaceX is using Starlink satellite broadband and direct-to-cell service to bring internet access to consumers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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