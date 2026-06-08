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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 01:23:00
SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI Will Have Gargantuan IPOs Soon. That's Rocket Fuel for This Cryptocurrency.
The market is bracing for the largest-ever run of public listings. SpaceX plans an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-June at a valuation near $1.7 trillion. OpenAI and Anthropic are sure to be queued up right behind it, with each circling the $1 trillion mark.The traditional perspective is that these huge and highly in-demand offerings would suck liquidity out of the financial system, harming disfavored sectors, like crypto. But this time, there's a wrinkle that could make these IPOs into a powerful cocktail of growth for at least a few cryptocurrencies.Here's why that might be the case, and what you can do to get some upside if it plays out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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