OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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14.06.2026 07:00:00
SpaceX, Anthropic, or OpenAI: Which IPO Is the Better Buy?
We may see three trillion-dollar initial public offerings (IPOs) this year. SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) just debuted with a market cap of $2 trillion, while both OpenAI and Anthropic are planning to raise capital and go public later this year.Investors, large and small, will have the opportunity to invest in these fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, including SpaceX, an AI and space-economy play. But which IPO will be the better buy?Based on the price, the answer is clear from the financial data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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