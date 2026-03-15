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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.03.2026 10:05:00
SpaceX, Boeing, and Lockheed Will Take America Back to the Moon -- but Not Just Yet
In case you haven't heard, NASA shook up its moon landing plans again last week. Some people think this is bad for the Artemis program -- and for the rocket companies working to make it happen -- while others think the news is good.The people who think it's good news... are correct.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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