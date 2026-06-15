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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.06.2026 17:30:00
SpaceX: History Shows This 1 Investment Has Outperformed Almost All of the Largest IPOs
After months of anticipation, SpaceX made history as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in market history. It ended its first trading day with a valuation of just over $2 trillion, placing it squarely in the top 10 largest publicly traded companies in the United States.While IPOs are exciting for many investors, there's also no shortage of uncertainty. With very little public track record, it's hard to say how any IPO will perform over time.However, looking back at previous large IPOs shows that history offers one clear pattern: They tend to underperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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