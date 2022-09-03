|
03.09.2022 13:07:00
SpaceX: The World's Rocket Launcher of Last Resort
Space companies forced to compete with fast-moving rocket start-up SpaceX are fond of complaining about the company.Before exiting the international launch market as a consequence of its Ukrainian war, Russia used to accuse SpaceX of "price dumping" to win contracts that its own Roscosmos coveted. Airbus (OTC: EADSY) subsidiary Arianespace daydreams of "getting rid of" low-cost SpaceX so that it doesn't have to compete on price. And here in America, Blue Origin went so far as to sue the U.S. government, after losing a moon lander contract to SpaceX.But when the chips are down, and a space company absolutely, positively has to get a payload into space -- but can't do it on its own -- who do they call? SpaceX.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!