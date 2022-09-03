SpaceX: The World's Rocket Launcher of Last Resort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Space companies forced to compete with fast-moving rocket start-up SpaceX are fond of complaining about the company.Before exiting the international launch market as a consequence of its Ukrainian war, Russia used to accuse SpaceX of "price dumping" to win contracts that its own Roscosmos coveted. Airbus (OTC: EADSY) subsidiary Arianespace daydreams of "getting rid of" low-cost SpaceX so that it doesn't have to compete on price. And here in America, Blue Origin went so far as to sue the U.S. government, after losing a moon lander contract to SpaceX.But when the chips are down, and a space company absolutely, positively has to get a payload into space -- but can't do it on its own -- who do they call? SpaceX.Continue reading