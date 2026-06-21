NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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21.06.2026 18:05:00

SpaceX and Nvidia Each Forecast $1 Trillion in Revenue. Which Stock is the Better Buy?

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have a few things in common. They operate in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), they are trillion-dollar companies, and their leaders, Elon Musk at the former and Jensen Huang at the latter, have big ambitions.These companies also have seen their stock prices soar, though Nvidia's has happened over a longer period of time since it's been publicly traded for decades, while SpaceX just completed its record IPO a week ago. Nvidia stock has climbed more than 300% over the past three years as AI demand accelerated; SpaceX saw its stock soar 40% in its first three days of trading from the opening price. And now, these companies have yet another thing in common. Both Musk and Huang have announced forecasts for $1 trillion in revenue. Let's check out the details and consider which of these tech stocks is a better buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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