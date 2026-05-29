Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 19:00:57
SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets
The IPO of Elon Musk’s company is a big risk for the millions of investors who have put savings into passive investingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Markets
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26