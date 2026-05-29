Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.05.2026 14:15:00
SpaceX and This Nuclear Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into a Fortune
SpaceX is expected to go public this summer, perhaps as early as June. While there are ways to buy into SpaceX today, most investors are better off simply buying shares during the initial public offering.While SpaceX's valuation is supposed to be huge -- experts believe the company is targeting a market cap between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion -- one opportunity in particular could easily be a multitrillion-dollar market on its own. SpaceX is in a prime position to target this growth opportunity, but so is an innovative nuclear energy company backed by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26