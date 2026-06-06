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06.06.2026 21:50:00
SpaceX Announced an Important Detail About Its IPO. Here's What You Should Know.
When SpaceX has its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, it's likely to be the largest in stock market history, with the company seeking a valuation of over $1.7 trillion. Assuming it achieves that valuation, it'll instantly be the ninth-most valuable company in the world (by market cap as of June 4).SpaceX set the price of its initial shares at $135. The price itself isn't too surprising, but SpaceX took an unconventional route by setting it at a fixed price rather than a price range and letting investors determine a specific price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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